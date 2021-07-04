Zendaya and Tom Holland kissing – Other headlines and gossip

Zendaya and Tom Holland kissing. The couple starring in Spider-Man was caught kissing in Tom’s car, while they waited for a traffic light in Los Angeles. PageSix has all the photos and video. This seems to confirm that Zendaya and Tom are a couple. (JJ)

Amber Heard became a mother via belly for rent. The Aquaman actress revealed the news on her social networks by posting this beautiful photo with her baby girl, named Oonagh Paige, born on April 8. The name is pronounced ‘uuna’ and is of Irish origin and means “lamb”, Paige is in honor of her mother who passed away in May, 2020. Amber said that 4 years ago she decided that she wanted to have a child and that she wanted to do it under its own terms. A source said that Amber had her baby daughter via a womb for rent because she was told that she could never get pregnant. (Dailymail)

The brother from Mac Miller criticized Machine Gun Kelly’s new movie, “Good News.” Turns out the movie is about a bunch of late rappers, including Mac Miller, Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, and more. The film is considered fiction, but the title seems to be linked to the latest Miller song, also called “Good News” – from his album “Circles.” This is not confirmed, but Mac’s brother, Miller McCormick Not happy with the project starring Machine Gun Kelly, the young man wrote: “f * ck you f * ck your movie at least change the title” (f * ck your movie at least change the title). (Complex)

Mac Miller’s brother addressed MGK and his upcoming movie based around the life of a troubled musician in their final days. The title is “Good News?” The film was inspired from lives such as Mac Miller and others. This is NASTY. pic.twitter.com/GFOlBxU8rh – On Thin Ice (@OnnThinIce) July 1, 2021

Julianne Moore says that the phrase “aging with dignity” is totally sexist, because it is always used with women, almost never with men (People) HA! FULLY TRUE! Here on the cover of ‘As If’ magazine. GORGEOUS!

Margaret Choo confirmed that Joan Rivers drank wine from a Starbucks glass during Fashion Police. LOL! (DListed)

Jennifer Lopez is fully prepared to marry Ben Affleck, but hey! She is “not in a hurry” for a commitment, she will let everything go naturally. (HollywoodLife)

Naturally … BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

