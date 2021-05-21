‘Zen Garden’ wins Lexus Art Car award, a call from technology to art

A UX 250h serves as a ‘canvas’

C. THORNY

Madrid

Updated Friday, May 21, 2021 – 12:52

A Valencian art studio has won the second edition of the Lexus Spain contest. Now go on to compete with the winners of other European countries.

Clap Studio’s interpretation of a Lexus UX 250h. Lexus Artistic participation in car building

The Spanish section of the automobile company Lexus, a ‘premium’ subsidiary of the Toyota Group, has failed the second edition of its Art Car Project contest, which found the response of six artists in Madrid, Seville, Bilbao, Murcia, Barcelona and Valencia. The challenge was to express creativity on a Lexus UX 250h so that they would interpret in an artistic way the technology, design, innovation and attention to detail of this model.

The winners have been Jordi Iranzo and ngela Montagud, members of the Valencian study Clap Studio. His proposal has consisted of cover the entire surface of the body with sheets of paper to hide the color of the car. A design that reflects the arbitrary and casual character of nature, who always finds the way forward; but also the human teacher when it comes to creating symmetry and perfection.

Your use of paper is because this element is very important in Japanese culture and has made it possible in this case for the car to acquire more volume. In addition, the light allows the appearance of the car to be transformed, generating changing textures and colors throughout the day.

“Our concept is a Zen garden that represents a state of mind: calm, pure consciousness“, have stated its creators.

In the act of presentation of this work of art, held in Espacio V22 (Madrid), it was also possible to contemplate the winner of the 2019 edition, an Art Car baptized as Gyorin kozane (Scale Armor) designed by Trini Salamanca and Pablo Prraga, from the Seville studio The nimas. Your invoice was carried out with bio epoxy and the aesthetic result represents the scales of a fish, a motif that is also recurrent in both Japanese art and culture.

Every year the Spanish victor faces winners of other countries in a European final, and it was there that the Sevillians obtained the first prize in the Lexus UX Art Car contest held in the Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille 2019.

