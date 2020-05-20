In early May AMD confirmed that the B450 and X470 motherboards they were not going to be compatible with the new Zen 3 processors, a piece of news that did not sit well with users, and is perfectly normal, since in this way the support of these boards was limited considerably.

I explain it to you in detail in case someone is lost. The B350 and X370 motherboards came with the first-generation Ryzen, based on Zen, and are also compatible with Zen + and Zen 2. The B450 and X470 motherboards came with the second generation Ryzen processors, and they are also compatible with Zen 2. We can see that, if we make a strict comparison starting from the time of the launch of each generation of motherboards, the models with 400 series chipset they were with a lower bracket compared to the 300 series chipset based ones.

Luckily AMD has realized its mistake, and has decided to back down. The motherboards with B450 and X470 series chipsets will be compatible with Zen 3 processors, which will maintain the 7nm process, although with an important nuance, and that is that AMD only refers to Zen 3 based processorsThat is, the Ryzen 4000, does not include, at the moment, the new generation APUs.

AMD recommends using Zen 3 on 500 series motherboards

We can install a Zen 3 processor on a motherboard with B450 and X470 series chipset after updating the BIOS, but to get the most out of these new processors AMD recommends using a new generation motherboard.

It is not clear what limitations we will have to assume when using a Zen 3 processor with a 400 series motherboard, beyond the obvious, such as the absence of the PCIE Gen4 standardFor example, but we imagine that the Sunnyvale company will expand this issue in the coming weeks.

Here is a complete breakdown of the seven keys AMD has released And they sum up their plans perfectly with the support of Zen 3 on 400 series motherboards:

We will develop and deliver to the motherboard manufacturers the necessary code to support the new Zen 3 processors at BIOS level in B450 and X470 boards “selected” (some boards may not receive the update).

BIOS updates will be optional and will disable compatibility with some models of Ryzen processors, since it is necessary to free up space in the ROM, a limitation that must be taken into account.

Once we update this BIOS already it will not be possible to return to a previous version.

To avoid confusion and problems, the distribution of these BIOS will be done in a limited way: through a download code that it will be supplied only to customers who have purchased a 400 series motherboard and who purchase a Zen 3 processor. This way AMD ensures that they will have a processor that will allow them to boot the computer after updating the BIOS.

There is no exact date availability of that new BIOS to support Zen 3, and AMD is not committed to giving specific deadlines.

Zen 3 brand the end of the road for 400 series motherboards. Zen 4 processors will need a new motherboard to function.

AMD recommends using a 500 series motherboard to get best performance and latest features.

So that you have no doubts, we accompany a table, courtesy of Anandtech, where you will find the support of different generations of Ryzen processors and APUs AM4 motherboards offer based on their chipset. Please note that cheaper motherboards with simpler power supply systems (VRM) do not get along well with Ryzen 9 due to their own limitations, and can cause problems.