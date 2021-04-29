Zemo has almost shocked both Marvel Studios and Thanos

Interestingly, a character who does not have powers like Zemo has almost managed to change things as much as the supervillain Thanos.

It is clear that the Infinity war It has been a brutal event within Marvel studios, also almost from the beginning they were presenting the Infinity Gems already Thanos as a threat in the dark that was growing until culminating with its plan of annihilation of half of the life in the Universe. Luckily the heroes were able to travel back in time and redo all the damage they created and brought the disintegrated to life. But Zemo it also had its impact on events and may not be given all the credit.

Although he was imprisoned, the Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) has obtained two great victories, both in Captain America: Civil War (2016) as in the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021). So he could be the most successful villain of all Marvel studios and it seems that he has not finished his story in the saga yet. Some of what Thanos (Josh brolin) cannot boast.

The victories of the villain.

Zemo succeeded in dividing the Avengers, as Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Steve Rogers) didn’t speak to each other for over five years. Your strategy of using the Winter Soldier what for Tony Stark knew the truth of the death of his parents, it was a revenge because his family died in the battle of the heroes against Ultron. In fact this caused each Avenger to fight for the first time with Thanos on his own, which caused “the mad titan” to activate the Gems. Since when they all joined in battle he was annihilated.

In the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Bucky Burnes (Sebastian Stan) decided they needed the help of Zemo and allowed him to escape from jail. He proved to handle himself very well in the underworld of Madripoor and the heroes got the information they needed from him.

Its impact will be felt in the future.

All the events that have happened in Falcon and the Winter Soldier will impact a lot on the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. Like for example that Sharon carter (Emily VanCamp) now works for the United States Government again and it seems that she is an infiltrator who may learn many important secrets. Also, from now on Falcon / Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is the new Captain America. Without forgetting that John walker (Wyatt Russell) has become US Agent. And if we review the series well, all this is thanks to Zemo. In fact, he ends up smiling, imprisoned in a dark cell in “the raft”, one of the most secure prisons in the world, showing that he knows how to work so well in the shadows. Since he was able to finish off those who had the super soldier serum in their blood.

Nobody in Marvel studios, except for Thanos has managed to have such an exaggerated influence as Zemo. A character that despite being a villain, has managed to like the fans a lot. So hopefully we can see it on many other occasions.

The shares of Zemo on Captain America: Civil War Y Falcon and the Winter Soldier can be seen in Disney + following this link.