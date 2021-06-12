Zeljko Obradovic wants to train next year

06/12/2021 at 6:19 PM CEST

Zeljko Obradovic, the most successful coach in the history of the Euroleague, has already ‘charged batteries’ after his sabbatical year, and announced that it is willing to return to a bench next year… or if you decide to stay away from the competition.

The 61-year-old Serbian coach, who left Fenerbahçe a season ago after taking him to the European title, has been resting and attending to personal matters during this time, although he assures that he continues to have the ‘bug’ to return to training.

“The idea is to go back, we’ll see if someone remembers Zeljko Obradovic,” he said jokingly., by revealing his intentions on the Serbian television program ‘360 degrees’, collected by Eurohoops.com.

Rested

“I have rested, recharged the batteries and some important things on a private level have happened. What matters most to me is motivation, I can’t work without it. If you don’t have the will to work hard and improve, you’d better not do anything, “said the coach.

With the main benches already occupied for the next season, He did not rule out that he would return to activity with his beloved Partizan. “There is no doubt that it is a club that I love. My years as a player and later as a coach were thereí. Partizan and Borac are the clubs of my loves, “he explained.

“I will make a decision about my fate at the end of the month, of course with the support of my family and some people whose opinion is very important to me. I have not negotiated with anyone, I already have someone who takes care of that. My next step is to meet with a club, we will know everything in about 20 days, “he concluded.