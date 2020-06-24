Zeljko Obradovic will not continue training the Fenerbahce Turkish next season. The Serbian coach, who managed for the first time for an Ottoman team to win the Euorliga in 2017, has decided not to continue at the club. This year, before the cancellation, things were not going very well for him in the Euroleague. Thus, he has decided to take a gap year to be with his family after so many consecutive seasons at the foot of the canyon.

« Great basketball players will always find time, no matter their circumstances (tired, busy, distracted, etc), to perfect their craft and work on their game! » Zeljko Obradovic

Thank you for all historical moments we spent together in @FBBasketbol —- pic.twitter.com/NklIKm2NCG – Bogdan Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde) June 24, 2020