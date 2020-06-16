Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Pokémon GO Trainers, the time has come to prepare for an intense showdown. We say this since Zekrom, one of Unova’s legendary creatures, is now available in Pokémon GO. So that you have few problems when defeating it, we leave you a small guide that can be of help.

Niantic announced that Zekrom, Unova’s electric dragon, is now available on Pokémon GO 5-Star Raids. The creature is available as of today, June 16, and is expected to stay there for 3 weeks.

It is important to note that Niantic will celebrate their arrival at the 5-Star Raids with Raid Hours events. These events will take place on June 17 and 24, as well as July 1 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, local time.

Please note that you will have the opportunity to use a Remote Raid Pass to fight Zekrom from the comfort of your home.

Guide to defeat Zekrom; best counters

Now it is very important that you keep in mind that Zekrom is a legendary Dragon and Electric type. This makes it a very powerful creature with attributes like a CP ranging from 2217 to 2307, as well as an Attack of 229, Defense of 278 and up to 15000 health points.

But then, how can you overcome this threat? If you are prepared with the right Pokémon you can have a chance. We know that it is resistant to attacks of Electric, Steel, Water, Fire, Plant and Returned types. So, we recommend you avoid using creatures of this type since they are going to kick your butt.

The good news is that Zekrom also has vulnerabilities. Its both types make it weak to Dragon, Fairy, Ice and Earth type attacks. So keep that in mind when assembling your team for this battle.

So below are some of the counters you can use to defeat Zekrom in Pokémon GO:

Palkia – Dragon Tail, Comet Drago

Dialga – Dragoaliento, Corneta Drago

Garchomp – Dragon Tail, Angry

Dragonite – Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw

Rayquaza, – Dragon Tail, Angry

Groudon – Dragon Tail and Earthquake

Mamoswine – BVofetón Mud and Avalanche

Haxorus – Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw

And you, are you ready to fight Zekrom? Tell us in the comments.

