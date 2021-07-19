Zegna will debut on Wall Street valued at 2,710 million by the hand of a SPAC

Related news

The Italian fashion firm Ermenegildo Zegna, founded in 1910, will go public at the end of the year on the New York Stock Exchange following the agreement reached with Investindustrial Acquisition (IIAC). A special purpose acquisition partnership (SPAC), which grants the company a valuation of $ 3.2 billion, about 2,710 million euros to currency exchange.

The Zegna family agreed this Sunday with IIAC, an investment vehicle led by Sergio Ermotti, former CEO of UBS. The operation will provide the Italian with gross capital gains of about $ 880 million (745 million euros).

After the closing of the transaction, which is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Zegna family will maintain control over 62% of the firm, whose value is estimated at about 3,200 million dollars (2,710 million euros) with a market capitalization of 2,500 million dollars (2,117 million euros).

They are still in command

“Today’s announcement underscores the success of our strategy of continually focusing on the Group brand value and at the same time continue to build on our heritage, our spirit of sustainability and unique craftsmanship that has made our name a synonym for quality and luxury throughout the world “, highlighted the director of the Italian firm, Ermenegildo” Gildo “Zegna.

In this sense, the Italian businessman has stressed that the Zegna family will remain in command of the company after completing the transaction, ensuring that it will continue to invest in creativity, innovation, talent and technology to maintain Zegna’s leading position in the global luxury market.

On his side, Sergio Ermotti, president of IIAC, pointed out that this SPAC “was created for transactions like this: to make public well-run company with strong fundamentals and growth potential like Zegna. “

“Our goal now is to support Zegna in this important new chapter in its history while opening the opportunity for the public to invest in one of the last great independent and iconic luxury brands,” he added.

