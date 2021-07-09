Zegama Aizkorri is back in a different edition

07/09/2021 at 2:00 PM CEST

Sport.es

Returns the Zegama- Aizkorri, one of the most anticipated races for mountain runners, with a different edition in which you can compete through the app Open Trail Races. The mythical mountain test, which was scheduled to take place during the weekend of June 6, was suspended due to the recommendations of the health authorities, but the organization has presented a different and above all safe career proposal. Thus, registrations are now open, with 50 daily numbers available until September 30. All this will allow many more runners to participate in the event. Salomon is once again the official sponsor of the event, and encourages all mountain lovers to participate in this historic competition.

This is the second year that Zegama cannot be held, at least in a conventional way. On 2020 the competition was held virtually, with more than 12,000 participantsDue to the health emergency and, in this edition, it can be done in person with a limit of 50 numbers per day. It is a special race for trail enthusiasts, who year after year travel from all over the world to live a unique experience, the result not only of the spectacular nature of their route but also of the passion of the inhabitants of this town in the Basque Country. . All this has made the Zegama-Aizkorri a milestone for any runner, a test that must be performed at least once in a lifetime.

The race can be held from July 1 to September 30, offering the possibility of doing it all at once or in stages to those who so wish. There will be 4 sections available to complete the test of 42 km and 5,472 m accumulated unevenness in a sequential manner.

For those who want to run the race in stages, the segments of the Zegama- Aizkorri 2021 They are:

Zegama – Otzaurte (km 0 – km 7) Otzaurte – St Spiritu (km 7 – km 20)St Spiritu – Moano (km 20 – km 34)Moano – Zegama (km 34 – km 42)

The race must be completed no later than September 30 and the official classifications are validated through the data of the Open Trail Races app. The winners will be awarded with Salomon equipment according to their position in the ranking and all participants who manage to complete the 42 km will receive a finisher diploma. In addition, a Salomon shoes will be raffled among the runners who share their number on their Instagram feed mentioning @ salomon.spain with the hashtag # Zegama2021.

Registrations are now available on the website of Rock the sport And just by downloading the app on your phone, all those who join the challenge will be able to enjoy the race and appear in the official rankings. Once the registration is made, the participants will receive the official shirt of the race together with the runner’s bag, as well as the precious number that they can collect at the Zegama House of Culture. This will be a unique edition that will give many more runners the chance to fulfill their dream and experience the excitement of participating in the Zegama-Aizkorri in a different way.