The ball stopped rolling in Brazil more than a month ago. During this period of many uncertainties, the return of the championships is one of the most debated topics. Recently, the possibility of returning to Brazil began to be discussed. The side Zeca, from Bahia, talked to Sports Gazette exclusively and told about the adaptation in the new club, giving his opinion about the return of competitions in Brazilian football.

“This is a situation that the authorities of the country, of football and of health will decide. It is clear that we all want the return of football, especially us players. The way this will be done is up to the competent authorities. I am sure that everything it will be done in a way that can guarantee the health of everyone “, he declared.

Zeca was part of the selection that won unprecedented gold at Rio 2016

Zeca arrived in Bahia in 2020. Formed by Santos, the defender stood out in the Vila Belmiro team and reached the Olympic Selection, for which he won the unprecedented gold medal for Brazil. In the last two seasons, he played for Internacional, until he was loaned to Tricolor Baiano. The player says that he has adapted well to the new team and highlights the structure of the Squad.

“The adaptation has been great. I feel good in the city and in the club. I was welcomed with open arms by employees, colleagues, directors and the technical committee. It is very good to be able to work in such an organized club. We have heard about the structure of the Bahia and when I got here all these good references were only confirmed “, commented the lateral, who spoke very well of the new training center of the club, inaugurated in 2020.

“It is a very well-equipped, beautiful CT that is second to none. Bahia as a whole is a very organized club. This is essential for us players to be able to work with ease. It is supported. I am sure that this structure will will reflect on the field soon “, he added.

Sports Gazette





