The great Argentine doubles player, Horacio Zeballos, already has a partner for Tokyo Olympics 2021. As published by ESPN, Andres Molteni He will be Zeballos’ partner in the important event this summer in the Japanese capital. Molteni is currently No. 65 in the doubles category. In the mode of mixed doubles, Zeballos will partner with Nadia podoroska, in a duo that excites the Argentine fans.