Zeballos wants to make history at Wimbledon

The Argentine Horacio Zeballos and his Spanish partner Marcel Granollers they will go in search of the title in the men’s doubles tournament of Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the season, in the final that will cheer this Saturday against the Croatians Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic.

Mar del Plata Zeballos, seventh in the ATP world doubles ranking, and the Catalan Granollers (10th), will face Pavic (1st) and Mektic (3rd), the top favorites of the contest, this Saturday starting at 1 pm with ESPN television.

Zeballos and Granollers will have their second chance to win a Grand Slam, after the final they lost at the 2019 US Open to Colombians Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah.

So they reached the final

In the semifinals, the Mar del Plata and the Catalan they beat a strong couple Made up of Máximo González (36th) from Tandil and Italian Simone Bolelli (46th) in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 and 7-6 (7-3). The Balkans, for their part, defeated in the other semifinal the American Rajeev Ram (12th) and the British Joe Salisbury (11th) by 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, 6-7 (2-7 ) and 7-6 (7-5).

The last Argentine antecedent

The presence of Zeballos in the definition of Wimbledon, the most prestigious tournament on the circuit, repeated 30 years after the last appearance of an Argentine in a doubles final on British turf, when in 1991 Rafael Javier Frana along with Mexican Leonardo Lavalle fell to Australian John Fitzgerald and Swede Anders Jarryd.

And what did you win?

Zeballos, 36, and Granollers, 35, became champions this season at the Masters 1000 in Madrid (They were also finalists in Acapulco), and they will take on a difficult challenge against Pavic and Mektic, the best couple on the circuit today and with seven titles under their belt, including the Masters 1000 in Miami, Monte Carlo and Rome.

The Mar del Plata and the Catalan began to play together in 2019 when they agreed to be a couple at the Canadian Masters 1000 and won it, which generated a special chemistry between them that encouraged them to continue competing. In 2020, the left-hander from Mar del Plata and the Catalan conquered the Argentina Open, Rio de Janeiro and also the Masters 1000 in Rome.

In the case of Zeballos, he won 17 titles as a doubles player (a record number for Argentine tennis) and at Wimbledon he will go in search of his first Grand Slam, after the aforementioned final in New York in 2019 and having also been a semifinalist at the 2010 US Open (with Eduardo Schwank from Rosario) and at Roland Garros 2013 (with Pablo Cuevas from Uruguay).

