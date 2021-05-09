Zeballos had revenge and celebrated in Madrid

Horacio Zeballos added one more trophy to its already large showcase of titles: Onion, along with the Spanish Marcel Granollers, won the final against the Croatian couple Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic and celebrated at the Masters 1000 in Madrid.

Look also

The victory was a kind of revenge for the Argentine and the Spanish, who They came from falling in front of the same couple in the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 (6-3 and 7-5). This time, despite the fact that the game started difficult for Cebolla and Granollers, they were finally able to reverse the result and they stayed with the victory by 1-6, 6-3 and 10-8.

Look also

With this title, Zeballos reached 17 trophies in doubles and surpassed the historic Guillermo Vilas by one. “It is a privilege and an honor for me to surpass the greatest in the history of Argentina. Also being here, in one of the most important tournaments of the year. Better impossible “, assured Cebolla after the victory.

Zeballos and Granollers celebrated in Madrid.

“Playing with people again was something beautiful. It was a beautiful week and beyond that Madrid has something more with tennis and I enjoyed it a lot,” said the native of Mar del Plata, who dreams of being able to be in Tokyo 2021. “I never went to the Olympic Games and everyone tells me that it is something unique and of course, I really want to go”, Hill.

Look also

On the side of Granollers, he is the first Spaniard to win the Madrid tournament in doubles. What’s more, This is the third Masters 1000 title for the couple, who had already celebrated in Montreal 2019 and Rome 2020.

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE