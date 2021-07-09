Zeballos, finalist at Wimbledon in doubles!

Argentine presence in the final of Wimbledon! The couple made up of Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers beat the duo of Machi González – Simone Bolelli 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (3) and got into the final of the London Grand Slam, where they will seek to consecrate themselves before the couple made up of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

The Mar del Plata Zeballos and the Spanish Granollers are in the final.

Is It will be the first time for the pair of Zeballos and Granollers in the final of Wimbledon and the second experience in Grand Slam definitions. The previous one was at the US Open in 2019, where they fell to the Colombians Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah.

Look also

At 36 years old, the tennis player from Mar del Plata is sixth in the doubles ranking and will try to add his first big title. So far, he has accumulated 11 ATP 250, 2 ATP 500 and 4 Masters 1000. That is, a total of 17 conquests, a record for Argentina in this discipline.

Look also

A fact for nothing less, is that they should spend 30 years! so that our country once again has a representative in the final of the aforementioned Grand Slam, in its doubles version.

Look also

The last time that the British turf had an Argentine in the defining duel in this branch It was in 1991, when Javier Frana and Mexican Leonardo Lavalle lost 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 and 6-1 to Australian John Fitzgerald and Swede Anders Jarryd.

Frana, the last Argentine to play a Wimbledon final.

ARGENTINE FINALISTS IN WIMBLEDON: WHO AND WHEN?

Gabriela Sabatini: 1988 in doubles and 1991 in singles

Javier Frana: 1991 in doubles

David Nalbandian: 2002 singles

Paola Suárez: 2002, 2003 and 2006 in doubles

Gustavo Fernández (adapted tennis): 2015 in doubles and 2019 in singles

Horacio Zeballos: 2021 in doubles

Look also

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE