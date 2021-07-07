Zeballos and Machi González won in doubles

After the fall of the eight Argentines in singles at Wimbledon, the national hope was in two pairs: that of Horacio Zeballos and that of Máximo González, who both won and will play the quarterfinals this Tuesday.

Look also

Zebolla did his thing with the Spanish Marcel Granollers against the Austrian Oliver Marach and the Pakistani Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi. With serve as a lethal weapon, with 11 aces against five and only three double faults against eight of the rivals, they managed to take the victory by 6-4, 7-6 (4) and 7-6 (3). The next appointment will be against the Norwegian Casper Ruud and the Swede Andre Goransson, on Tuesday not before 9.30 (ESPN 2).

For its part, Machi González and the Italian Simone Bolelli beat the Kazakh Andrei Golubev and the Dutch Robin Haase 6-3, 6-3 and 6-2. The pair of the tandilense and the tano managed to break six times and gave up their serve only once. They also won 77% of points from the first service, against 53% of the rival pair. At 8.30 on Tuesday They will go against the Japanese Ben McLachlan and the South African Raven Klaasen.

Look also

The champions still stand

The Colombians Juan Sebastián Cabral and Robert Farah, champions of the 2019 edition (in 2020 Wimbledon was not contested by Covid)They also won and went to the quarterfinals. In their case, they beat the Australian duo made up of Luke Saville and Max Purcell by 6-3, 6-4, 2-6 and 6-4. They will go for a place in the top four pairs by facing American Rajeev Ram and Britain’s Joe Salisbury.

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE