Keeping in shape in Guarabira-PB, his hometown, midfielder Zé Vitor do Cianorte lives the expectation of the return of the Paranaense Championship, stopped due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Ranked in fifth place, the country club will face the Operário in the quarterfinals of the tournament. The player reveals anxiety about the return of activities.

– We worked hard for Cianorte to win a place in the second phase of the state. Our final stretch was devastating and as we were packed, all we wanted to do was play with Operário right away. It’s been 45 days without acting and, of course, I miss socializing, doing what I like. With every ring of the cell phone, I imagine it could be a warning from the club asking me to introduce myself – he joked.

Zé Vitor was at Internacional until he was hired by Cianorte to dispute the state championship. He was a Brazilian aspiring champion for Colorado in 2019 in a decision that also brought together arch-rival Grêmio. Zé comments on how the experience of wearing a traditional shirt at the base helped him in the transition to a professional team.

– Without a doubt this ends up getting you used to greater pressure from an early age. The arrival to the professionals is one of the most decisive moments in the career of an athlete and I believe that I did not feel this change precisely because I am already used to hard games, with fanatical fans in favor and against – concluded.

