Zé Roberto chooses Vinicius over Neymar

05/05/2021

On at 19:30 CEST

Alberto Teruel

Neymar has been one of the big names after PSG’s defeat in the Champions League. The Brazilian star was practically unprecedented during the second leg of the semifinals of the top European competition, a match in which Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City beat the Parisian team with a result of 2-0 (4-1 on the aggregate scoreboard).

Zé Roberto, Brazilian midfielder who had a great impact in the Bundesliga During the first decade of the 21st century, he gave an interview for the Goal digital portal in which he gave his opinion on the performance of his compatriot in this edition of the Champions League.

While it is true that Neymar has had sensational matches throughout the season, Zé Roberto considers that it has been too irregular. “Neymar is an unpredictable player. This season he has played very good games, but in others he has gone completely unnoticed. I think his level has been slightly lower than last season. “

The Paris Saint-Germain star has always been known for being an electric footballer, capable of the best when his team needs it. However, Zé Roberto thinks that he has not been the most decisive Brazilian in the top European competition. “If you ask me based on individual performances and goals scored, I’ll stick with Vinicius Junior“.

The Real Madrid winger had a sensational individual performance in the first leg of the quarterfinals. His rival was Liverpool, champion of the 2018/2019 edition, but the young Brazilian talent was not intimidated and he managed to score two goals that certified his team’s classification for the semifinals. Without a doubt, this brilliant individual performance has influenced Zé Roberto’s decision.