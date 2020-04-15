He is 45 years old but he is better than when he played. Ze Roberto, despite having retired in 2017, has become a trend on social networks after posting several videos and photographs on the network in which he appears in excellent shape with a body that more closely resembles a bodybuilder than a former footballer.

The former player of Real Madrid Between 1996 and 1998, it was on everyone’s lips after publishing a video of his training routine during his confinement in Sao Paulo on the Instagram social network. The only person you have to compete with to be better is the person you were yesterday. Always stay focused! LET’S GO! ”, He wrote to accompany the video of his training.

In an interview given at the time to DPA, he already told the formula for success. «I have no vices. I don’t drink alcoholic beverages, I don’t smoke, I eat very well, I sleep well. I have my family, which is my greatest security. I think those are important factors to reach the age I reached and still continue playing at a high level, “said the former Real Madrid player, Bayer Leverkusen, Gremio and Palmeiras.