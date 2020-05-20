Angelina, second daughter of singer Zé Neto and influencer Natália Toscano, was born this Tuesday (19) in São José do Rio Preto, São Paulo. Thrilled, the sertanejo showed a photo with the newborn and his wife on Instagram, gaining affectionate comments from several famous friends, such as Marília Mendonça and Daniel. Check out!

Another country baby! After the birth of the firstborn of Sorocaba and Biah Rodrigues, it was the turn of Zé Neto and Natália Toscano to receive the couple’s second daughter, Angelina. The baby was born on Tuesday night (19) in São José do Rio Preto, in the interior of São Paulo. “And finally her day arrives. Welcome to my love, Angelina Toscano Martins”, wrote the artist, with a new look after radicalizing with a cut in live broadcast. The couple is already the father of José Filho, 2 years old.

Famous friends congratulate couple on birth

On Instagram, several celebrities, such as Marília Mendonça and Daniel, celebrated the baby’s arrival. “How beautiful! Congratulations, Zé”, wrote Léo’s mother, delighted with the girl’s beauty. Maiara’s duo Maraisa left passionate emojis. The singer Daniel, in turn, said: “Ae, beautiful thing! Congratulations, bro!”.

Singer Films Newborn: ‘Our Doll’

Before birth, the owner of the hit “Notification Preferred” even showed the backstage of the delivery on video. “Our doll is coming,” said Cristiano’s pair. “He decided to come today, there was no way,” added José Filho’s father, whose reaction to his father’s new look yielded a fun video on the web. In another post, he shared a cute video of the newborn. See below!

Sorocaba woman thanks singer support for childbirth

At home with her first child, Biah Rodrigues highlighted the partnership with Sorocaba at the time of delivery. The model chose to arrive in a natural and humane way at the hospital and her husband followed closely. “Posting this photo to thank my husband, who was as strong as me. Thank you for the security that you transmitted to me all the time, and when I thought about giving up you gave me the strength to continue …”, wrote the young woman on Instagram , adding: “We are more connected than ever, I love you life”. Previously, Fernando Zor’s partner on stage had already praised the woman on video. “Biah was a warrior, she did very well. Very proud! At these times the couple grows even more,” he wrote!

Couple plans another heir: ‘Girl’

In an interview after the child’s birth, the model explained that the baby’s arrival was ahead of schedule. “He arrived at 37 weeks and we haven’t finished packing yet!”, Said Miss. According to Biah, the family should grow in the future. “We still want a girl, but not in a hurry,” he said.

(By Marilise Gomes)

