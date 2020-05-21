The sertanejo Zé Neto and the influencer Natália Toscano introduced their youngest daughter, born on Tuesday (19) to the couple’s eldest son, José Filho. In a video on Instagram Stories, Cristiano’s pair on stage did not hide their emotion when recording the meeting of the heirs on Wednesday (20). Check out the full video in the following article!

Singer Zé Neto and his wife, Natália Toscano, are already at home after the birth of the couple’s second daughter, Angelina, on Tuesday (19) in São José do Rio Preto, São Paulo. This Wednesday (20), the sertanejo filmed the firstborn’s encounter with the newborn and did not hide his emotion at the record. The girl wore a red knit suit and was on her brother’s lap. “Give her a kiss, son!”, Suggested to José Filho, 2 years old, questioning him: “Are you happy that she arrived?”. The influencer was also delighted: “She came out of Mom’s tummy. Daddy from heaven who sent her to you.”

On her Instagram, Natália celebrated her daughter’s arrival. “Still gaping, not believing how blessed I am … Imagining, how much we are going to play with dolls, choose ties together, live my princess dream!”, Exclaimed the influencer,

married since november to the sertanejo, with whom she has been for 11 years. “What about Dad, then? How much you dreamed of being your hero in the stories told … and now in real life. Thank you my God for that divine gift that honored us, which is having my whole family! Thank you Heavenly Mother for holding my hand every time I was scared. Angelina is welcome. Now there are 4 of us! “she said.

And the tradition of putting red clothes on the baby when leaving motherhood was followed by other famous dads this week. Habit is a custom to bring luck and ward off negative energy from the newborn. The sertanejo Sorocaba and his wife, the model Biah Rodrigues, chose the color to leave the maternity hospital in São Paulo with their first child, Theo. The tone was also the bet of Ana Paula Siebert and Roberto Justus for Vicky when they left the hospital where the birth took place, also in São Paulo on Tuesday (20).

(By Marilise Gomes)

