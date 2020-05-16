Striker Alessandro Scheppa, better known as Zé Gatinha, had a short, but striking stint at Botafogo between the end of 2018 and the first half of 2019. Although he was disconnected adding only 26 minutes on the pitch with the white shirt, he fell in thanks from the fans. unusual nickname and became a kind of amulet of the team, having its name shouted in the stands even before the debut.

Zé Gatinha acted only 26 minutes with the white shirt (Photo: Vítor Silva / SSPress / Botafogo)

The midfielder was hired on the recommendation of the then coach Zé Ricardo, after drawing attention when he worked at Flamengo de Guarulhos, a club in the second division of São Paulo. The idea was to play in a tournament with the U20 team, but a delay in the documentation meant that he started training with the main team. In an interview, last Friday, he recalled the period in the Rio club and regretted the few opportunities.

– I believe I could have more chances, but the campaign at the end of 2018 in Brazil complicated me. The team needed to win the games, so there was no way to spare players. Therefore, Zé Ricardo held a lot. I understand him, even though I didn’t have much experience, he was coming from a small club. I was very nervous at the premiere. The pressure weighed heavily on my game against Bangu. But, I believe that if Zé put me in other games he would release me a lot and could give another result – said Zé Gatinha, in an interview with the website “Fogo Na Rede”.

Childhood surname



The player also revealed the origin of the unusual nickname, which comes from childhood. The nickname is the result of a similarity with a professional colleague who was the historic name of Muniz Freire, a team from the interior of Espírito Santo, Alessandro’s home state.

– My teacher Rubinho, from the little school Pedra da Cebola, in Espírito Santo, who put it when I was 9 years old. I’ve been called that ever since. At Botafogo they didn’t say anything, even because, even before I arrived, I was already aware that I would have to change my name. But I didn’t care. For me, it doesn’t matter whether to call Zé Gatinha or call Alessandro – recalled the player.

After leaving Botafogo, the 22-year-old played for Alverca, a Portuguese third division team. Currently defends Primavera, club of the interior of São Paulo.

