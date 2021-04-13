Zcash (ZEC) Says ‘Halo Arc’ Protocol Will Launch In October 2021

Developers at Electric Coin Company (ECC) have announced updates on the upcoming release of the Halo Arc Protocol. The release schedule is billed for October 1, according to the announcement.

“The planned release of Halo Arc is October 1, 2021 *, to coincide with the activation of Network Upgrade 5 (NU5), the announcement reads.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Halo Arc will take advantage of two upcoming Zcash (ZEC) enhancements: Unified Address and Network Update 5 (NU5).

Introducing a future-proof address format

The NU5 is billed to bring Zcash to the Halo test system, which will represent the evolution of the zk-SNARK technology stack. The new protocol has removed the additional burden of configuring and updating the underlying cryptography.

On the other hand, Unified Addresses introduces a future-proof address format that ensures protected adoption, according to Zcash.

The company stated that it will provide more details on the unified address, including how it works and how it will support Zcash users.

The product that accommodates Halo Arc includes Zcash Consensus Node (called Zcashd), a development kit (SDK), and an ECC portfolio prototype.

The wallet will allow users to transact anonymously by default, and users can use the new features in any way they want.

Tip: Looking for an app to invest wisely? Trade safely by registering with our preferred option, eToro: visit & create an account

The update will be compatible with all Zcash groups.

Initially, Halo Arc was billed to launch in the summer. But, the developer decided that the date the announcement changed it to October coincided with the activation of Zcash Network Upgrade (NUS).

The update will introduce unified addresses that will be compatible with all Zcash groups, including anonymous and public.

Once activated, users are not necessarily required to “balance” the different types of addresses.

Currently, new address formats are required for protocol updates, but this will no longer be the case when Zcash is released.