Zcash (ZEC), Horizen (ZEN) and Hedget (HGET) soar as altcoins take off

Three of Cathie Wood’s ARK exchange-traded funds purchased shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) worth nearly $ 246 million on their trading day. Another fund, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK), also bought shares of COIN. These purchases show that ETFs are eager to participate in the cryptocurrency growth story.

Daily view of crypto market data. Source: Moneda360

However, Blackrock CEO Larry Fink takes a different point of view. Fink said institutional investors were fascinated by cryptocurrencies, but that didn’t translate into demand from institutions around the world.

One of the reasons the fascination did not turn into demand could be the strong rally in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. A new survey of professional investors by Bank of America shows that 74% of respondents believe that Bitcoin (BTC) is in a bubble.

Such criticisms are not new to cryptocurrencies. Traders who ignore the noise and buy fundamentally strong currencies generally tend to make big profits in the long run.

Let’s touch up three tokens that Cointelegraph analyzed earlier this year to see if they have continued their upward trajectory.

ZEN / USDT

Horizen (ZEN) appeared on Cointelegraph on January 12 when the token’s price was $ 28. The token maintained its momentum and has reached an intraday high of $ 108.77 today, a 288% gain in just three months. Let’s look at some of the important developments that have taken place with Horizen in the last few weeks.

Horizen recently said that development on the Zendoo mainnet launch, expected in the third quarter, is underway. The team says that Zendoo will offer improved scalability and flexibility suitable for commercial applications.

Decentralized finance has also opened up a host of opportunities for investors. Horizen’s partnership with the StakeHound liquid participation platform enables ZEN investors to participate in and benefit from the Ethereum-based DeFi ecosystem.

Additionally, a series of partnerships with APIS, IOTA, DIA, and Copper were announced in recent weeks to expand Horizen’s sidechain ecosystem. These developments appear to have attracted users, as the company said its community had grown 13.2% in the first quarter of 2021.

ZEN rose from $ 52.54 on April 4 to an intraday high of $ 108.77 on April 15, a rise of 107% in 12 days. Although the bears offered stiff resistance at $ 86, the bulls have overcome the hurdle hard today. The first target on the upside is $ 119.45 and then $ 162.

ZEN / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The strong rally in recent days has pushed the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 83, indicating that the ZEN / USDT pair is overbought in the near term. This could result in a small correction or consolidation in the next few days.

If the bulls can turn the $ 86 level into support during the next correction, it will suggest that sentiment remains positive and traders are piling on dips. The bulls will make another attempt to resume the uptrend.

This positive view will be invalidated if the bears lower the price below $ 86. In such a case, the pair could fall to the 20-day exponential moving average ($ 71). A break below this support will signal the start of a deeper correction.

HGET / USDT

Hedget (HGET) was at $ 3.20 when Cointelegraph highlighted it on January 14. Since then, the token rallied to an intraday high of $ 11.25 on March 31, a 251% return in about two and a half months.

The protocol has been forging partnerships to increase its user base. Hedget announced a partnership with Fire Protocol on March 8 to issue HGET tokens on the HECO chain and integrate Hedget’s options within the Fire Protocol ecosystem. This will open up the possibility for Hedget to provide option-based insurance mechanisms for lending protocols in the HECO chain.

On March 9, Hedget announced a partnership with Clover Finance to build and test a two-way bridge between the Binance Smart Chain and the Polkadot blockchain. Hedget said it will deploy its platform in the Clover ecosystem, making it the first options trading platform in the Polkadot ecosystem.

On March 17, Hedget partnered with APYSwap to offer Vault token holders the opportunity to use options to reduce their temporary loss.

These Hedget partnerships show that the protocol is expanding its user base, which is a critical long-term positive.

HGET has been in a corrective phase for the last few days. The token slid from an all-time high at $ 10.95 on March 31 to $ 8.51 on April 11, a 22.28% correction in 12 days. In an uptrend, corrections to strong support levels offer a low-risk buying opportunity for traders.

HGET / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The HGET / USDT pair has received support twice at the 50-day simple moving average ($ 8.17) in recent weeks. This suggests that the bulls are aggressively buying the dips of the 50-day SMA.

The pair has been trading just below the 20-day EMA ($ 8.93) for the past few days. However, the bears have not been able to capitalize on this weakness and challenge the 50-day SMA. This suggests that the sale is depleting at lower levels.

Both moving averages have leveled off and the RSI is just below the midpoint, indicating a balance between supply and demand.

This balance is unlikely to hold for long. If the bulls can push the price above the 20-day EMA strongly, the pair could retest the all-time high. A breakout of this resistance could initiate the next leg of the uptrend which could reach $ 12.39 and then $ 15.

This bullish view will be invalidated if the bears sink and hold the price below the 50-day SMA. Such a move could lower the price to $ 7 and then to $ 5.18.

ZEC / USDT

Zcash (ZEC) was one of the tokens covered by Cointelegraph on January 14 when it was trading at $ 109.93. Since then, the token has continued its march north, reaching an intraday high of $ 252.89 today, a return of 130% in roughly three months.

Electric Coin Co., the company behind Zcash, announced the next set of updates called Harlo Arc, which will be released on October 1 of this year, along with the activation of Network Upgrade 5 (NU5) and unified addresses.

Halo Arc will include updates to Zcashd, the ECC Reference Wallet apps and the ECC Wallet SDKs. NU5 will move Zcash from zk-SNARKs to the Halo test system and the unified addresses will improve usability, increase ease of interoperability, and support Zcash shielding by default.

The price of ZEC has had a strong uptrend. It has risen from $ 162.52 on April 7 to an intraday high of $ 252.89 today, a 55% increase in nine days. The strong rally in recent days has pushed the RSI into the overbought zone, indicating the possibility of a minor correction or consolidation.

ZEC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The first major support on the downside is the 20-day EMA ($ 194). The bulls are defending this support in the current leg of the rally as seen from the strong bounce on April 8.

If the ZEC / USDT pair rebounds off the 20-day EMA, the bulls will attempt to resume the uptrend. If they are successful, the couple could start their journey towards $ 350.

Contrary to this assumption, if the bears sink the price below the 20-day EMA and the $ 190 support, it will suggest the start of a deeper correction at the 50-day SMA ($ 155) and then $ 120.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.