Zayn Malik caught shirtless outside a bar about to get into a fight

According to what can be seen in the video, the “Dusk Till Dawn” interpreter was leaving the Amsterdam Billiards club located in the East Village. Zayn wasn’t wearing a shirt for reasons that are still unknown.

As he walked with a cigar in hand, a man who was apparently intoxicated came out of Little Sister Lounge, the bar next door and walked up to him and began to insult. The subject in question filled the singer’s patience after yelling at him and giving him a homophobic comment. Zayn defended himself and just as he was about to hit him, his security team stopped him. Check out the video here.