Zayn Malik Caught Nearly Getting Into a Fight Outside NYC Bar

Zayn Malik is a lover — not a fighter. But, don’t quote me on that, ok? Our fave former boy bander almost got into a brawl (yeah, not a word I ever anticipated to use) outside a New York City bar on June 4. So, here’s what we know:

Zayn was not wearing a shirt (for reasons unknown). Zayn was chilling outside the Amsterdam Billiards Club in the East Village, cig in hand when suddenly, a drunken a ** hole left the Little Sister Lounge and approached him. Disclaimer: We don’t 100 percent know that he was drunk, but we are willing to bet on it. Where were we? Oh yeah. Drunken a ** hole proceeded to yell at Zayn and use a homophobic slur. Zayn attempted to defend himself, but his team held off the guy. Zayn dropped a couple of f-bombs in the process. Oh, and it was all captured on camera. You can watch it here.

“Zayn is in here a lot and we absolutely love having him. He was here for a few hours playing pool and ping-pong with a bunch of people, and there were no problems, ”one of the Amsterdam Billiards Club’s owners told Page Six. “I heard that the [scuffle] started over the guy wanting a photo, but I’m not sure. It happened outside. We gave him an Amsterdam Billiards T-shirt and are bummed he wasn’t wearing it outside! ”

That is one dramatic Friday night. If you’re wondering, Gigi Hadid was not there. It’s likely that she was home with their baby girl, Khai. Zigi is * loving * being parents by the way. We feel for Zayn though. The dad just wanted a chill night out. Is that too much to ask?

