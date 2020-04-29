Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, waiting for their first child

The famous couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik could be expecting her first baby together, according to recent rumors and information shared by TMZ, currently being around 20 weeks pregnant.

A couple of days ago the model shared some Photographs on his Instagram account where he is shown with the former member of One Direction, to celebrate his birthday.

It was that photograph that raised the most suspicions before the rumors, because you can see the pregnant belly.

During this quarantine he is living together with his family and Zayn on his farm in Pennsylvania.

The couple resumed their relationship last December and later they were captured and very much in love in New York in January of this year, confirming his return.

Gigi’s pregnancy details apparently have been kept private and the sex of the baby that the model expects with Zayn Malik is still unknown.

It is worth mentioning that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik they resumed their relationship after being apart for about two years.

It was in November 2015 that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid met at a Victoria’s Secret party.

Rumors of their romance began to circulate after the two were photographed together in a vehicle after the after-party from the American Music Awards.

In 2016 after various discussions and conflicts they decided to separate but they returned a few months later and the reconciliation was made known through Snapchat.

On one occasion the singer decided to take an important step in his life and decided to ask him marriage Gigi, but she I reject it in that occasion.

Despite being one of everyone’s favorite couples, it is worth mentioning that they have ended their relationship on several occasions, so this news could definitely unite them.

