Zatanna’s screenwriter wants to write a movie “that’s scary”

In March it was confirmed that the screenwriter Emerald Fennell I was actively working on a script to adapt Zatanna into a movie destined to hit theaters and not the HBO Max streaming service. At the moment we are in this writing phase and filming is expected to start later this year, so there is no actress linked to the title role.

However, Fennell has briefly discussed with Empire what he’s looking for with this script. Specifically, the screenwriter who won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for “Promising Young Woman” has commented that she is interested in doing something that is “scary”:

There are many things about her [Zatafnna] which I feel can be very, very interesting and it will be an opportunity to do something that is really dark. That called me to do something great and scary. I love those things.

The film is produced by Bad Robot, JJ Abrams’ production company, who is also working on a Justice League Dark series, exploring themes related to magic, opening the door to enter darker terrain. Perhaps this is a clue that this project will serve to introduce us to the magician for her participation in the choral series that is being prepared for HBO Max.

First appearing in 1964 in the pages of Gardner Fox and Murphy Anderson’s “Hawkman” # 4, Zatanna is one of the most powerful magicians in the DC universe. Daughter of the also magician Giovanni Zatara, she is able to perform any spell simply by mentioning what she wants to say in reverse.

The film is being written by Fennell but at the moment he has not had conversations about it to direct it. At the moment there is no release date announced.

Via information | Empire (via Comic Book)