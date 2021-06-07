Zatanna’s movie will be the scariest thing in DC Comics

Share

The writer Emerald Fennell says that Zatanna’s movie is quite dark and terrifying, compared to the rest of the DC Comics installments.

Warner Bros is betting heavily on the characters of Dc comics and there are plans to adapt many of them either for film or HBO Max. But if there is a project that stands out and that is generating a lot of interest, it is the film of Zatanna.

In a recent interview, the screenwriter Emerald Fennell responsible of Promising Young Woman Y Killing Eve, has revealed interesting details about the movie of Zatanna.

“There are a lot of things about her that I felt could be very, very interesting. And it will be an opportunity to do something really quite dark. And that attracted me, to do something big and scary. I love those things.

While he has managed to create very interesting female characters in his other works, it seems that this project will be on a completely different level. “The scale of these movies is so huge and so exciting. For example, why wouldn’t you want to write something like that when you can write huge, massive, crazy sequences and fights? You normally think, how can I show this in the smallest and cheapest way (laughs). Having total freedom to let your imagination fly is a pleasure ”.

We have few details of the project.

For now there is no release date for the movie Zatanna and they haven’t confirmed any directors either, so hopefully Warner Bros like the story you have prepared Emerald Fennell and give the project the green light. But the most important thing is to know which actress will play this superhero from Dc comics. But it will surely be a young star of Hollywood that has the ability to attract audiences to the cinema on its own.

Feel like seeing a Zatanna movie? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

Share