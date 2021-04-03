The actress, director and writer, Emerald Fennell, is in charge of making the story of the film of Zatanna, a magical character from DC Comics.

Emerald Fennell is a prolific artist who has worked as an actress in The Crown, Pan: Journey to Neverland or Murder undercover, but he is also a screenwriter of hits like Killing Eve or Drifters and has directed the film A promising young woman. Now he is taking care of the story of the movie of Zatanna although she does not know if she will be in charge of directing it as well.

During a recent interview, he revealed details of the movie of Zatanna what are you preparing for Bad robot and Warner Bros.

“It is so exciting. That’s not a conversation that happened at all, so I have no information, and besides, we are still in the early days. It’s something we’ve been working on for a while. I’ve been talking to Bad Robot Productions, who are amazing. You want to get the correct first bit, which is the dash, before thinking about anything else. It is something very specific. The world of superhero movies is incredibly exciting, but it’s also a different new challenge. The main thing for me is to make sure it’s really good. I am a huge fan of the genre. I’m a fan of witchcraft, magic and comics, and Zatanna’s movie will be terrifying and intense. “

What is this DC Comics character like?

Created by Gardner Fox and Murphy anderson, Zatanna is a magician who follows in her father’s footsteps. He usually performs on stage, but also controls spells that he recites backwards. He has worked alongside the Justice League and has ever been romantically involved with John constantine.

The movie of Zatanna and it seems that they have finally given the green light to the project. Although you have to remember that Serinda swan played the character in the series Smallville from The CW.

There are also rumors that it could directly reach HBO Maxas they plan to do the Justice League Dark where Zatanna I would stand out next to John constantine and the Swamp Thing.