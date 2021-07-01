“Zarzuela proudly returns me to my roots”

MADRID, Jul 1 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Spanish tenor Placido Domingo has acted in the Mariinsky Theater in Russia offering for the first time in this country a show entirely dedicated to zarzuela, a musical genre that “proudly returns” to its “roots”.

“The Zarzuela has accompanied my life since I was in the cradle. Spreading it around the world is like walking around an exhibition of paintings full of light, shadows and colors, with glimpses of everyday life from every corner of Spain, which come to life thanks to this music composed of melodies full of passion “, said the musician at the end of his performance, received with applause.

This concert was part of a trio of evenings dedicated to Plácido Domingo for the XXIX Festival de Música Estrellas de las Noches Blancas cycle: on June 25 ‘Simon Boccanegra’, directed by the teacher Valery Gergiev, and on June 28 they carried out ‘Sanson and Delilah’.

Plácido Domingo’s next performances will be at the Ljubljana Festival, Arena di Verona, Taormina Festival and Starlite Marbella.