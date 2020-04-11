A few months ago we embarked on a new Pokémon adventure in the Galar region. Currently, the coaches are waiting for their expansion passes, Isla de la Armadura and Nieves de la Corona. The first pass, Isle of Armor, as announced in the past Nintedo Direct Mini, will land on our Nintendo Switch at the end of June. This time, the information we have is about Zarude, the new singular Pokémon.

Zarude reveals his exclusive move

Every singular Pokémon has an exclusive movement, and Zarude was not going to be less. Jungle Cure (Jungle Healing) is that exclusive movement and it will be a movement that will not have a base, since Zarude will learn it when he reaches the Lv. 90. When Zarude uses Jungle Cure, several lianas will wrap around the trees to draw energy from them, combining the absorbed energy with his own to release it and thus spread a healing power around him. will regenerate the PS and status problems to both him like his allies. With this plant-like movement, Zarude will join the Pokémon team with the premiere of his next movie, Pokémon Coco, which will be released in Japanese theaters on July 10.

