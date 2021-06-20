Zarco presents his candidacy

06/19/2021 at 8:17 PM CEST

Years ago, specifically 13 years, that Ducati, the Italian factory, now owned by the German Audi, pursues a new world title. His last scepter dates from 2007, by the hand of the fabulous, aggressive and misunderstood Australian Casey stoner and, from then on, both his own Stoner (Honda, 2011) as Valentino rossi, Jorge Lorenzo, Marc Márquez, of course, and the young man Joan Mir, they have prevented him from regaining that title despite having the best motorcycle, the ‘Desmosedici’, which sweeps in power, top speed (it has crowned the short Sachsenring straight at 300 km / h.) and, of course, in aerodynamics, always ahead of others.

In recent years, neither the runner-up Andrea Dovizioso, you always stumbled upon Marquez Y Mir, has been able to conquer the title. And this year (2021), Borgo Panigale’s signature has revolutionized the MotoGP grid with the dismissal of ‘Dovi‘ Y Danilo petrucci and the signings of Jack Miller Y Francesco ‘Pecco’ Baganaia, reinforcing Pramac’s ‘satellite’ team with Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin. And, despite everything, the huge, the tremendous, the very fast and already very focused young Frenchman Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) dominates the World Championship and, what’s more, if it hadn’t been for the pain in his right arm when he was already winning in Jerez or the lowering of his overalls in Mugello, he would now be the great and only favorite for the world title.

But Zarco, to the general surprise, to the surprise, no doubt, of their bosses Davide tardozzi Y Paolo Ciabatti, with his three second places in Doha, Portugal and Mugello, has become the leader of a factory that, in effect, needs to turn its dominance on the track into scepters. That curious Frenchman, so honored as to renounce his contract with KTM because he did not adapt to the motorcycle, is being compared this year with the Mallorcan Joan Mir (Suzuki). Why? Because many believe that the strategy of Zarco, who has not yet obtained any victory in MotoGP (he has one in 125cc and 15 in Moto2, where he won two titles, in 2015 and 2016 with an insulting finish), is being very similar to that of Mir, which was proclaimed champion, last year, with only one victory. “I love that they make that comparison, I wish! I ended up being champion but, at least, Joan for Johann, almost equal & rdquor ;.

Zarco, who ended up crashing into the air protections when he tried to improve his pole position even more (1.20.236 minutes), causing the quali to end early, he achieved the best time ahead of the two that according Marc Márquez (Honda, 5th, second row), “They are the three with better pace than the others & rdquor ;. MM93 speaks, of course, for the three components of the front row (Zarco, Quartararo and a tremendous Aleix Espargaró and his Aprilia).

It is evident that none of the three will have it easy, since the pack that will follow them is made up of Miller, Marquez Y Miguel Oliveira (KTM), the last winner. There will be, of course, who will have to dream of a great race to reach the top, especially Bagnaia (10th), who has not just started (has not yet won), Àlex Rins (Suzuki, 11th), Valentino rossi (Yamaha, 16th), Joan Mir (Suzuki, 17th) and Maverick Viñales (Yamaha, 21st).