The uncertainty is total in the world of soccer. The idea of ​​all classes is to be able to finish the season, but always putting health ahead. These are days of negotiations and meetings to find solutions, but the reality is that it will be the advance of the coronavirus pandemic itself that will dictate when and how competitions can be resumed. But what if you finally can’t? In Second, one of the affected teams would be the Real Zaragoza, who occupies the second position in the classification and therefore is in positions of direct promotion.

The Maño club hopes that the season can also be finished in the silver category, but if not, its president makes it clear that they will fight for promotion to First in the offices. “We are going to defend the interests of the club and our second position today until the end. No one would forgive us, not even ourselves, if we did not. I don’t know if it would be fair if we and Cádiz did not ascend, having a position won throughout the season, “said Christian Lapetra in a telematic appearance.

He prefers to end the season

«There is an economic significance for all the clubs if it is not resumed. If necessary it would be without an audience because there would be no other choice. A competition covered beyond 70% of it should be valid so far, but there are no regulations in this regard anywhere. A mixed commission would be created to decide. There is a precedent with Reus, with which his results were not annulled. In Belgium and the Netherlands they were considering the end of the seasons and that can create a precedent, “added the Zaragoza chief executive in this regard.

Lapetra is sure that the contracts of the players who are now linked will be extended until June 30: «We were talking to the Federations and FIFA. FIFA has been prone to contracts ending when the season ends in this state of exceptionality. I think there will be legal certainty so that all players can continue beyond that date if it is necessary to use that window. Everything is clear. You have to develop regulations there to compete all under the same conditions. I think we should be calm. The squad we have now will be the one to end the season.