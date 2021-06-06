Zaragoza updates its Digital Network of Mobile Radiocommunications | News | Communications

Zaragoza updates its Digital Mobile Radio Communications Network.

Zaragoza has completed the update and improvement of its Mobile Radio Digital Network (RDRM), critical communications system of the City Council that, on TETRA technology, provides service to the Local Police, Fire Brigade and Civil Protection, as well as other municipal auxiliary services.

Teltronic, a Zaragoza company with more than 45 years of experience in the professional radio communications sector and which was already responsible for the deployment of the municipal network, has been in charge of carrying out these works within a maintenance program that aims to update and modernize the city’s critical communications system.

Maintenance includes both the infrastructure of TETRA network, which covers the entire municipal area, such as the teams from the Local Police Command and Control (092) and Fire Department (080) centers of the city, which have also been updated.

Thus, it has acted comprehensively, providing a more current software version and renewing the oldest hardware elements of the network, which have been replaced by more modern and efficient equipment. These actions allow, in the first place, to extend the useful life of the system, but at the same time, they serve to equip it with the new features and capabilities that the latest versions of Teltronic’s infrastructure have been incorporating.

Likewise, it has been used to adapt the network to the urban changes that the city has experienced, being necessary expand coverage to provide service to the new Torrecilla de Valmadrid municipal landfill, located in a recently urbanized area. Similarly, more coverage and communication capacity has been provided to the area around Pignatelli Street, and new links and redundancies have been incorporated through fiber optics to improve the interconnection between the elements that make up the network.

As it is an emergency and security network, all actions have been carried out in a planned and coordinated manner with users, so that they are not affected by the work to be carried out.

“Teltronic has deployed communication networks in more than 60 countries around the world, however, we are especially proud to work in our city and to be able to contribute so that public safety and emergency services can develop their work in a more efficient way by equipping them with a safe and reliable communication system ”, ensures the Head of Customer Support at Teltronic, Juan Lasierra.