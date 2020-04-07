That there is no soccer does not mean that the clubs are without activity. The offices are working and planning is underway, although it is not yet known how or when this season will end. Proof of this is that the Real Zaragoza has taken advantage of the break due to the coronavirus to close the signing of striker Haris Vuckic, who plays for Dutch Twente.

The 27-year-old Slovenian, offensive midfielder converted to striker in recent years, who has uncovered himself in the Eredivisie League as an effective scorer, ends his contract with Twente this season and has not renewed, so since January 1 he has been free to negotiate and sign with any other club. Zaragoza, who had it on their agenda to reinforce their attack, have gone ahead of other teams and he has reached an agreement with Vuckic, that if nothing goes wrong he will defend the colors of the club from next season.

For Second … or First

The Zaragoza team has already tried to sign the Balkan in the past winter market, but it was impossible because Twente did not let him out. In those, the conversations continued with a view to the future, and the club has been able to tie the striker, who will arrive both if Zaragoza remains in the Second Division and if he is able to rise to First Division, because until the break they held positions of direct promotion.

Vuckic arrived at Vitesse in 2017, although after training at the NK Domzale in Slovenia he had a long journey through British football. He played for Newcastle, who signed him at just 17 years old, at Cardiff, Scottish Rangers, Wigan or Bradford. Already in Twente he had injury problems until this campaign has been uncovered as a scorer with 11 goals in 25 games.