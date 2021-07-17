Zaragoza suspends training session due to positive covid of Clemente

07/16/2021 at 7:55 PM CEST

Real Zaragoza has suspended the afternoon training session after learning that the footballer Enrique Clemente has tested positive for Covid-19 in a control test carried out by the Real Zaragoza Medical Services.

The footballer, who is in good health, remains confined to his home, following all the recommendations of the health authorities in these cases, the Aragonese club reports on its social networks.

After knowing this positive result, the rest of the members of the staff of the Zaragoza first team have been subjected to PCR tests, in accordance with current health protocols.