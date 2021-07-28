Zaragoza surprises Valencia

The Real Zaragoza inflicted this Wednesday on Valencia his first defeat (0-2) of the preseason in a game in which he was better and more effective, with two goals almost traced in the first half, while the Valencian team lacked game creation and was not successful in defense in the goals of the rival.

The meeting marked the pre-season premiere of Gayà and Maxi Gómez, while the deficit of midfielders that José has Bordalás caused him to gather in the spinal cord Hugo Guillamón, already a regular in that demarcation this summer, and the youth squad Javi Guerra, barely 18 years old.

Despite being a friendly, neither Valencia nor Real Zaragoza wanted to risk more than necessary at the start of the clash. For Zaragoza it was the first chance of the match, with a good header from Iván Azón in a corner that was stopped in two halves by goalkeeper Cristian Rivero (m.14).

The team of Juan Ignacio Martinez he was clearly better on the field and came out without too much trouble from the pressure on the opposite side of Valencia. The result of one of those good combinations came the first goal, from Narváez, who took advantage of an assist from Bermejo’s right after a great offensive triangulation.

Bordalás’s plan did not change. Valencia insisted on stealing the ball as close as possible to Cristian Álvarez’s goal, but Zaragoza, confident with the goal in favor, made no mistakes and after halfway through the first half neither Guedes nor Maxi Gómez had participated efficiently in your team’s game.

Guedes appeared with an individual play with ten minutes to go before the break, but his left-footed shot went very high. Maxi also had his, with a point-blank header, but before Zaragoza, and in a play traced to that of the first goal, he had scored the 0-2 (min.45) thanks to Fran Gámez.

Valencia went into the second half ready to come back for the third time this preseason. However, it was again Cristian Rivero who had to use himself thoroughly with a shot from the front by Adrián González, which was one of the many novelties in both teams after passing through the changing rooms.

The lack of creation in the Valencian midfield was evident. Neither on the wings could Valencia prevail against a very orderly Zaragoza despite the departure of the Igbekeme field, which was outstanding during all the minutes it played.

The last quarter of an hour barely had a rhythm, with a Valencia turned into the rival field but without clarity or depth and with a Zaragoza that was about to score the third and that took a well-deserved victory that means the first defeat of the Bordalás team in preseason.

0 – Valencia CF: Rivero, Joseda, Paulista, Diakhaby, Gayà, Jason, Hugo Guillamón, Javi Guerra, Cheryshev, Guedes and Maxi Gómez. They also played: Correia, Alderete, Diego López, Fran Pérez, Sobrino, Vallejo, Jesús Vázquez and Burlamaqui. 2 – Real Zaragoza: Álvarez, Gámez, Francés, Jair, Chavarría, Eguaras, Bermejo, Zapater, Igbekeme, Narváez and Iván Azón. They also played: Ratón, Francho, Adrián, Nieto, Ángel López, Javi Ros, Puche and Larra. Goals: 0-1, m.20: Narváez. 0-2, m.45: Fran Gámez. Referee: Campoy Candela (Murcia Committee). He showed a yellow card to the Valencian players Guillamón and Burlamaqui.