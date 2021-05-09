Zaragoza presents the Star of Europe to Ángel Sanz Briz, a “hero” who saved more than 5,000 innocent lives from the Holocaust

The Zaragoza City Council has awarded the Star of Europe award to the Spanish diplomat Angel Sanz Briz, who from the Spanish embassy in Budapest (Hungary) managed to save from the Jewish holocaust more than 5,000 people during World War II.

As reported by Heraldo de Aragón, the award ceremony took place this Sunday in the City Hall’s reception room, where the daughters of Ángel Sanz Briz they received the distinction from the mayor of Zaragoza, Jorge Azcón.

The councilor has praised the figure of the Zaragoza diplomat in his speech. “What Sanz Briz did as a diplomat in the Hungarian embassy, ​​in the midst of the worst barbarism that human beings have ever known, it’s a real heroism that should be remembered as a act of greatness and bravery that reconciles us with the human being “, he stressed.

For this reason, the memory of such an illustrious character must remain “always alive as a gigantic lighthouse“, he pointed out.” It is essential that we remember him along with other people who did not look the other way and that they risked their life to make prevail the sense of humanity facing the suffering of the persecuted, “added Azcón.

For her part, Angela Sanz, daughter of the diplomat, remembered her father when she received the Star of Europe award. “To my father, in 1944 in Budapest, at the age of 34, the Aragonese vein came out, courage, humanity and a sense of responsibility to save as many human lives as possible “, he assured.

In his opinion, his father “I would be very proud to receive this award in his hometown, which he loved so much. “