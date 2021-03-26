Zaragoza confirms a positive after taking on Mirandés

03/26/2021

On at 20:00 CET

Real Zaragoza announced this Friday that it has detected a positive for COVID-19 between the squad and the coaching staff of the first team.

“After learning of the coronavirus outbreak detected in the Mirandés Sports Club, the Real Zaragoza medical services have carried out extraordinary detection tests for SARS CoV-2, in which a positive result has been obtained among the members of the squad and coaching staff of the Zaragoza first team, “reported the Aragonese club.

Zaragoza adds that the protocol established by the sports and health authorities has been implemented. The blanquillo team was measured last Monday at La Romareda against the Burgos, who yesterday confirmed six infected in their ranks. The LFP decided to postpone today the game that the rojillos had to play tomorrow Saturday in Vallecas against Rayo Vallecano because they did not have enough troops.