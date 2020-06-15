Zara Studios is about to become a reality, with the launch of a whole building that will change the rules of electronic commerce.

Zara has seen how online sales have increased during this contingency.

An element that we must take into account during this contingency is the one that warns us of the opportunity to communicate in electronic commerce.

E-commerce has become one of the areas of greatest potential during this contingency, in which the receipt at home forced to carry out a greater digital activity, such as resorting to content on social networks to make a purchase decision.

An element that we cannot lose sight of in the midst of these trends is the one that warns us about the role that commercial communication plays and how a correct strategy works in favor of generating sales.

In this scenario, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us how relevant it has become for the consumer, the ability to count on resources through which value patterns can be identified, such as the influence of networks social in the purchase decision.

Zara Studios, the new bet of Amancio Ortega

A news that impacted the retail industry in recent days was the one that Zara released, announcing that it would close 1,200 physical stores as a long-term strategy, as it said at the time Pablo Isla, President of Grupo Inditex, as part of a plan that he expects that by 2022, electronic commerce will represent 25 percent of its turnover for the group.

In this scenario, an element that draws attention is the next conclusion of the construction of Zara Studios, which is a whole building that will be dedicated to the production of content, that motivates consumption through electronic commerce.

Since last year, clues to a huge building that Zara was building began to be given and it was not clear what the function of this complex would be, so it is now known that it is the latest genius of Amancio Ortega, to give what will be a helm to the electronic commerce in which Zara has excelled.

Zara is the brand with the most sales of the Inditex Group and the fact that it now has a building solely for the sale of electronic commerce determines the capacity with which this brand has been able to stand out in the fast fashion market.

The 64,000-meter construction will have endless studies to generate animated images and videos, which will help promote the garments and various collections that the brand launches.

Before Zara Studios, which is the name of this e-commerce content project, it is known that Zara had 30 studios to take the photographs that would illustrate its catalogs of women, men and children. In them, it was estimated that models passed by trying 15 Zara garments to take 100 photographs.

With Zara Studios the brand sets a precedent that we will begin to see more and more, e-commerce brands will take seriously the production of content for e-commerce with increasingly relevant proposals and that will consolidate what will be original content for the sale of electronic commerce.

Contents to sell

The realization of content to boost sales in e-commerce is a trend worth observing, as it determines the ability of brands to be able to tell stories, through which a consumption trend can be identified.

In this scenario, one aspect that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the ability of brands to identify trends through which it is possible to establish an increasingly relevant opportunity to generate sales with the help of the narrative.

