When we can finally stop being locked up at home, what is the first thing you want to do? In countries in Europe, for example, where containment measures have been gradually lifted, people went out as direct stories to clothing stores, barbarians, beauty products stores, etc. Curious isn’t it?

After exceeding the highest peak of infections and going down with the daily number of COVID-19 cases, as well as deaths, France began on Monday to gradually lift the containment measures.

Two classifications were made in the territory: red and green, the regions that still register the most infections and the parts in which cases and deaths are already in a tailspin.

In Paris, Lyon and Bordeaux Some shops have already opened on the condition of having up to 400 square meters of surface, as well as maintaining the distance between customers, a maximum number of people inside, the use of mouth masks, etc.

Such is the case of Zara. Even before the branches opened, dozens of people lined up long lines. Did you feel like buying clothes after two months locked up? It looks like it is.

These images, which quickly went viral on social networks, have unleashed all kinds of criticism about the irresponsibility of those who go to this type of store, who are not essential to buy products that are not extremely necessary.

In some videos, you can even observe people without respecting the distance from others and without face masks, as if nothing.

A video posted by a Twitter user shows the moment when the LebanonHundreds of people line up to buy Zara without respecting social distance.

In Lebanon, hungry people are protesting for basic human needs. But others are filling Zara stores in order to buy a fucking jacket, and ofc they're not respecting social distancing rules.

The phenomenon of lack of confinement and freedom after confinement

According to international media, long lines in non-essential stores were also recorded in Belgium, Greece and Turkey.

The arguments of some people in the ranks, according to ., is that during the confinement their clothes stopped being, that they need to buy things for now that they can go out or just because it was one of the things they most missed doing.

Some men, who crowded the barbershops, assured that during the confinement they had to ask their partners to cut their hair or trim their beards, so returning to a beauty center is pleasant and necessary.

The same goes for makeup shops, perfume shops and other non-essential stores.

All these cases make us think about only one thing: if the confinement measures were lifted trusting in the people’s prudence,these lines in non-essential stores like Zara will contribute to a new COVID-19 outbreak and that quarantine has to be re-imposed?

It is important to take into account that, although the quarantine is lifted after registering a decrease in cases of contagion, the battle against the coronavirus not yet won.

In Mexico, just today, the plan to return to activities little by little began to be discussed in the National Palace and it will be vitally important that we understand that a pandemic is not controlled overnight. For a long time “the new normal” will be keeping a distance from others.