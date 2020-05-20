Zara has started with the reopening of its stores, only now it has taken a new measure to start its activities.

Zara is one of the leading brands in the fast fashion market.

The fashion industry is one of the largest markets, through which value trading strategies have been developed.

The physical points of sale of the fashion market begin their reopening in the midst of the new normality in which we find ourselves and which consists of the return to operation of all the stores that had to close suddenly after the arrival of the COVID pandemic- 19 that turned Spain and Italy into the epicenters of this phenomenon.

The case of Zara and the measures it has implemented to start operating its stores again reminds us of the series of actions it implemented during the peak of infections of the new coronavirus, reconverting its businesses.

Zara reopens stores but only for women

Women’s clothing has been the main offer that Zara offers to the fast fashion market and this is confirmed by the virality that certain garments reach within networks, due to the design they have or the popularity they achieve when worn by certain personalities.

This helps us understand why Zara has started with the reopening of its stores in Spain but only to sell women’s clothing.

The medium As has reported that in this first phase of reopening, Zara will only open the women’s clothing section and will have a “corner” where it will put children’s and men’s clothing, only for display, not for purchase, so The areas where these garments are sold will remain closed.

The measure is part of Zara’s reopening strategy and for now men’s and children’s clothing can only be found online.

According to the specifications of the environment, the stores have their aisles arranged in such a way that a distance of 2 meters can be kept between consumers, the dressing rooms will have a separation, to avoid crowds inside them and the garments that consumers try on will be disinfected.

