Although it would be believed that the first option of the people is to visit their relatives or friends in the first moment in which the health contingency be raised, there are people who have other activities planned such as buying clothes.

Yes, it seems that for some people, spending two months without buying clothes may represent a certain need, so at their first opportunity they have visited shops to purchase your clothing. This situation happened in France where they have highlighted the large lines in firms such as Zara in various cities of the entity.

And it is that although some countries are facing the coronavirus (COVID-19), other parts of the world begin to resume their activities little by little, mainly the commercial sector.

non non mais là on marche sur la tête, je commence par sue me if ils font exprès pour se rendre intéressant wsh! # Zarapic.twitter.com / tBkHhUl2tD – Lucas (@lucaskonopko) May 11, 2020

Therefore, through social networks, numerous images and videos have caught the attention where people appear waiting for the opening of establishments, which have sparked various criticisms in social networks, because they have not respected the social distance while they wait for their entrance to the stores and for their purchase priorities.

The queue raised a Zara ce matin à Bordeaux. Pour le #Deconfinement, chacun son sens des priorités # deconfinementjour1 @LCI @ TF1LeJT pic.twitter.com/Zmcq9ft5nn – Florian Litzler (@FlorianLitzler) May 11, 2020

It is worth mentioning that one of the stores most visited by people in the French entity, as well as in cities such as Bordeaux and Nice It was Zara, consumers have endured bad weather conditions with the intention of entering the popular clothing firm.

What is beginning to be TT in # Paris in this first day of #confinement.

Queues at #Zara pic.twitter.com/4cDkoX9Huz – Almudena Ariza (@almuariza) May 11, 2020

After 55 days, France It has allowed its inhabitants to freely go out into the streets, without having to carry a supporting document, but without leaving more than 100 kilometers from their home, so non-essential businesses such as hairdressers, clothing stores, flower shops and bookstores have returned to open its doors although various precautionary and sanitary measures still need to be promoted.

With information from El País, The informant

