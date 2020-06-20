The crisis for the retail sector has led several brands to suffer beyond the drop in sales. The payment of rent has become an issue for large firms and now this aspect has led the owner of Zara to sue H&M.

As indicated by the San Francisco Business Times, Pontegadea, an investment vehicle of Amancio Ortega, brought the renowned Swedish clothing brand to court for non-payment of leases.

The facts

The firm of owner of Inditex, owner of Zara, claim $ 1.3 million not including interest for the rent delays that H&M would have filed since last March in a building located in San Francisco.

From time to time, the newspaper indicates that H&M is a tenant of a store located at number 150 de la allegué Powell, which has been owned by Pontegadea since 2006, and plans to leave the building once its lease expires at the end of the year. .

According to the lawsuit filed, H&M has breached the rental agreement, thereby « unjustly enriched » at the expense of its landlord.

The location occupied so far by H&M occupies more than 4 thousand square meters andn the building owned by Pontegadea, a company that last November did not plan to extend the contract further.

It’s not the only one

This would be the second lawsuit filed by the Zara owner’s company in recent weeks.

The company also sued Gap for non-payment of the rental of the Old Navy brand flagship in San Francisco for a claimed figure amounting to $ 1.64 million.

The issue of rent payments has followed H&M and other brands during this time of pandemic and health crisis.

In late April, given the losses that are already expected, brands such as H&M and Adidas were allegedly avoiding paying the rent for their closed establishments in Germany.

This was reported by various local media, which described the alleged measures taken by these firms as controversial in light of the economic situation facing the mentioned country.

The closure of the H&M and Adidas stores came because of the government decree and closure of non-essential stores, which is why Germany’s bail bonds minister Olaf Scholz called on companies not to make drastic decisions that could harm interests and economy of the owners of the premises.

Adidas, which during 2019 registered net benefits of 2 billion euros, told the DPA agency that « it was temporarily suspending the payment of the rent, like many other companies », while ensuring that their contracts are made with « large real estate and insurance companies that have shown their understanding ”in the decision to freeze the payment.

As for what happens with H&M, which has 460 stores in German territory, the firm announced it is looking for « a mutually acceptable solution. »

In Spain, the situation was replicated with brands such as Vips and Starbucks. In early April, according to what was reported by various local media, Alsea informed the owners of the thousand establishments that it has in Spanish territory that it would stop paying rents, common expenses and other aspects related to the rental of said spaces at least while the state of emergency decreed by the Spanish government lasts.

According to informational spaces such as El Confidencial, this decision was taken unilaterally, which has sparked a controversy around what was said as well as an obvious annoyance on the part of those affected.

