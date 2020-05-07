Retail has faced all kinds of challenges in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that is taking place in the world.

The points of sale are subject to new operational challenges, through which it seeks to maintain consumer safety and an undeniable trend, is that now the points of sale will have to have operations certifications, in order to guarantee their ability to face a biological event.

Zara has given new clues about the future of CIVID-19

Zara has begun to give guidelines of how they will be the fucking sale after the contingency. In this case, their stores will provide a kind of personalized service, so that only one customer can be served by each store employee in 30 minutes, after consumers make an appointment by phone.

This measure, which will begin to be implemented in Spain, is just the tip of the iceberg of the measures that will begin to be implemented in the market.

McDonald’s and its proposal for fast food

McDonald’s already has an operation protocol after the coronavirus pandemic contingency that has been experienced. This protocol is called a “secure environment” and two phases have been developed in this protocol. The first includes all the preparations that are being made in restaurants to reopen them, in order to receive consumers through screens on restaurant counters.

Another measure is that a safe delivery mechanism will be installed in the drive thu area, to avoid physical contact. In the second phase of the protocol, the measures that will be taken before the eventual reopening of the restaurants have been reserved, understanding the context that will be presented, so that to that extent the solutions are designed.

The challenge at the point of sale

The point of sale was no longer functional after the restrictions made by the COVID-19 pandemic, which spread to more than 180 countries in the world.

The challenges from now on for points of sale will have to be that of coronavirus-free points, that is, spaces that must be certified to attend biological emergencies.

This will become an opportunity for the development of new points of sale and more than that, to understand the consumer not only from the social and economic aspect, but from the biological aspect.

Retail adapting to the market

The adaptation of the retail industry to the reality that is being experienced by the coronavirus pandemic has turned the houses of marketers of various brands into true laboratories of trial and error, since to that extent it has been necessary to experience the use of channels for the delivery of products, the ideal to make purchases and deliver orders once the contingency ends or bet on shopping experiences with consumers individually as has been the proposal of Zara

New consumption proposals

After the coronavirus pandemic that has transformed the retail market, new consumer proposals have been presented, which are helping brands to maintain their image and in some cases sales, in the face of restrictions that have been lifted, to help contain the contagion of COVID-19.

The increase in consumption through electronic commerce seems to be the guideline, however, doubts remain about how to help maintain hygiene in deliveries, essential to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus. KFC seems to have found the answer on how to keep consumers away from their points of sale, with extremely hygienic deliveries, by following a very strict protocol to meet consumer demand.

