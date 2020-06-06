Friday June 05, 2020

Hajduk brought out their hierarchy and beat Zapresic 2-1 in the opening of the 27th day of Croatian football. The locals turned the game around at the last minute and left the outsiders at the bottom of the table, while Hajduk moved up to second place waiting for what Rijeka and Lok can do. Zagreb.

Zapresic opened the scoring to everyone’s surprise, thanks to both Ivan Mamut (37 ’). The meeting so far was loaded in favor of the locals, but the outsiders managed to get ahead. The incident that marked the course of the meeting was the expulsion of Nikola Soldo (57 ’), which allowed the removal of the Hajduk.

Three minutes later, Mijo Caktas (60 ’) tied the game thanks to an effective shot from the twelve steps. After that the Hajduk went with everything to the rival goal, finding a reward in the last play of the match, with the goal of Kristian Dimitrov (97 ’), sealing a significant victory in his aspirations to get a place in international competitions.

With this favorable 2-1 result, Hajduk managed to climb to second position, a ladder that allows a place in the pre-Champions League. In the worst case, the winners can finish on date 27 in the fourth place, a situation that keeps them in European positions.