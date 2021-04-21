Zapata advances to eighth after Fognini’s disqualification

Bernabé Zapata, 24 years old and number 147 worldwide, has advanced to eighth Godó Trophy, the best result of his career but clouded by the disqualification of Fabio Fognini (27th) for verbal abuse against a linesman.

The Spanish tennis player has won the first nine games of the match to reach 6-0 and 3-0, at which point the Italian has reacted, who has gone 3-4 and serves, a good position to balance forces and force the third set.

However, Zapata has broken the serve of his rival (4-4) and Fognini has shouted something that has led the tournament supervisor to go down to the track and inform the chair umpire that Fabio had treated a judge inconsiderately line.

Both have then spoken with Fognini and have communicated their direct disqualification for verbal abuse. On the way to the changing rooms, the Italian has broken a racket against the net post, another reprehensible behavior by the transalpine tennis player.

Beyond this sad episode, Zapata has reason to be happy to go to eighth of a ATP 500, he who is used to playing on the challenger circuit and the previous phases, also the case of Godó.

Bernabé entered the main draw thanks to his victories over Tennys Sandgren Y Pedro Cachin and then he won in the first round at Andrey Kuznetsov. After leaving Fognini in the gutter, Pablo Carreño He will be his rival in the round of 16 on Thursday.