Zandvoort still has to wait to know how many fans he will receive

The Netherlands Grand Prix should have returned to Zandvoort already in 2020. But the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of the Formula 1 race. And in 2021, the event will also be dominated by the health crisis, because six weeks from the date, it is still not clear how many spectators in the place will be allowed.

Local promoters in the Netherlands have always insisted that they want to celebrate their sold-out Grand Prix at Zandvoort. But whether that will be possible will only be decided in a few days. More specifically: August 13. It is then that the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, you want to make a new decision about holding one-day events: three weeks before the race date.

“As organizers, we depend, of course, on the rules and specifications that our government makes for us as organizers and for spectators,” reads a statement from the Zandvoort organizers.

Zandvoort organizers expect a turnaround in August.

“We assume that the current government measures will have the desired effect, so these measures will be lifted after 13 (August) for professional sporting events.”

“We are currently preparing to hold the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix with full spectator capacity.”

Under current Dutch regulations for one-day events, the grandstands at the venue can only be filled up to two-thirds of their capacity. And that’s as long as viewers can show a complete proof of vaccination through the app, show a negative coronavirus test or confirm that they have already transited the coronavirus.

For the planned Formula 1 comeback in 2020, Zandvoort was extensively modified. Among other things, the track was endowed with a banked curve that promises great excitement for the race.