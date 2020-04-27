Van Overdijk maintains that all options are on the table

They do not rule out doing the GP with the public if the situation evolves successfully in the summer

The director of the Zandvoort circuit, Robert van Overdijk, has backed down and considers doing the 2020 Dutch GP without an audience in case the threat of the coronavirus is still present in the country. The organization is clear that all options are on the table at the moment, and they still do not dare to make a final decision.

Jan Lammers previously commented that he saw “unthinkable” that the return of the Netherlands to Formula 1 after three decades of absence was without an audience. However, the situation in the face of the Covid-19 crisis has changed all the schemes and those responsible for the Grand Prix are willing to reconsider their position.

Van Overdijk is clear that the government has banned crowds within the country until at least September 1. From there, the situation within the country would be re-evaluated. For this reason, they do not want to rule out the presence of the public in the GP – which could fall to September in the new calendar – given that they do not know how the situation will evolve during the summer.

“All options are on the table. At one point I commented that a closed-door race would not be possible, but I commented on it from my personal side, not from my professional side. Everything can happen after September 1st, everything is open “Van Overdijk has stated in words collected by the American web portal Motorsport.com.

In addition, van Overdijk is clear that giving his arm to twist and holding his event behind closed doors in 2020 may be an investment for the future. This is because in the event of the 2020 season being canceled, many teams would lose a large amount of money, and perhaps should drop out of the category in the future. The Dutchman assures that without teams there is no Formula 1, and consequently, there is no Dutch GP.

“We have to remember that we are the smallest part of a chain. If some Formula 1 teams fall due to the fact that they have no income, we could also fall, since without teams there is no sport or racing either “, Van Overdijk has expressed to finish.

