They doubt that Codemasters knew how to reflect the difficulty of curves 11 and 12

The company that rebuilt the circuit, ready to help the video game improve

Jarno Zaffelli, head of the architecture company Studio Dromo, has warned that there are several details of Zandvoort in the official F1 video game that do not correspond to reality. The company that has rebuilt the track on the Netherlands is clear that various parts of the track will be much more demanding for the drivers when they run there in person.

Last weekend Zandvoort was scheduled to officially return to Formula 1. However, the Covid-19 has made it impossible and to comfort, Codemasters published a preview of what a video game will be like on the track in Countries Low. However, Zaffelli has several objections regarding the video, since it warns that it does not fully conform to reality.

“Although they still work on the track, several things do not correspond to reality. It is clear to me that curves are considerably less dramatic than in real life. The old unadjusted curves are almost the same, but the Hugenholtz curve, for example, is much more striking in real life, “Zaffelli tells the Dutch F1 website Maximaal.

“In the game, the curve even looks a little flat, this means that pilots will have a very different feeling in real life“he warns.

Zaffelli has acknowledged that Max Verstappen himself was impressed when he had his first contact with the new circuit. In addition, he adds that curves 11 and 12 will be much more impressive in reality.

“When Max first drove on the new track, he said, ‘Wow, couldn’t see or even see the vertex of the curve‘. The same is true for turns 11 and 12. Here you cannot see the inside of the curve either, which is what makes the track so challenging for some drivers, many of the turns are blind, “he says.

Despite this, Zaffelli is impressed with the work Codemasters has done in making the game. Of course, it is clear that several changes will be necessary to make the circuit as realistic as possible and in that, Dromo offers to help.

“Curves 11 and 12 will be much more complicated in real life, since in a normal car you cannot see the vertex of the curve to the left. I think Codemasters got the data from the circuit before it was built. We are ready to help Codemasters make the circuit as realistic as possible, “he adds.

“I am tremendously impressed with what Codemasters has done with the graphics. The atmosphere is very well done and I hope the in-game races are very realistic too. If they make a few more adjustments before the game is released, it will be a great experience for the players, “Zaffelli says to finish.

